TNI Evening News Headlines – January 20, 2024

➡️Odia Army officer Major Prabhanjan Padhy has been honoured with the prestigious ‘Sena Medal’ for gallantry.
➡️Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday laid the foundation for 19 Instream Storage Structures in 13 districts of the State.
➡️Odisha CM dedicated 361 transformed schools in 5 districts on the third day of the fourth phase of the 5T High School Transformation Programme.
➡️I-T raid on industrialist Ghanshyam Dalmia in Odisha enters 3rd day; Rs 250 crore cash, 3kg Gold seized.
➡️Pattachitra by Odisha artist gracefully depicts life of Lord Ram, Ayodhya Temple.
➡️Bolangir Police busts ‘cryptocurrency gang’; prime accused Prashant Meher arrested.
➡️3 Naxals including 2 women killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh.
➡️I&B Ministry issues advisory to check the spread of unverified, provocative and fake messages, in the context of Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya.
➡️India to run special train to Nepal’s Janakpur, the birthplace of Sita for Ayodhya-bound devotees.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes holy dip in ‘Agni theerth’ beach; offers prayer at Sri Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu.
➡️PM Modi will visit Arichal Munai point in Dhanushkodi, Tamil Nadu tomorrow, which is said to be the place from where the Ram Setu was built.
➡️Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that India will be free of Maoist-related problems within the next three years.
➡️Former Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray has received an invitation for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple on 22nd January in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.
➡️Half holiday declared in all state government offices and educational institutions across Gujarat till 2:30 pm on 22nd January.
➡️AIIMS Delhi to observe half-day holiday till 2:30 pm on 22nd January 2024 on pranpratishtha of Ayodhya Ram Temple. All critical clinical services shall remain functional.
➡️14 couples from across country to be ‘Yajmans’ for Ayodhya consecration ceremony.
➡️Rs 1,000 crore, related to the West Bengal ration scam, was converted into foreign currency, said the Enforcement Directorate to a special court.
➡️Sensex falls 259.58 points to settle at 71,423.65; Nifty down 50.60 points to 21,571.80.
➡️India thrash Bangladesh by 84 run in Under-19 World Cup in Bloemfontein.
➡️Chinese Taipei’s Tai Tzu Ying enters women’s singles final at India Open Super 750 badminton tournament in New Delhi.
➡️Internet, social media platforms ‘disrupted’ in parts of Pakistan due to unknown reasons.
