TNI Morning News Headlines – January 20, 2024

➡️Orissa High Court asked the Odisha Government not to conduct the final selection process and appointment of Junior Teachers till the next hearing.
➡️I-T department raid continues for the third consecutive day on properties linked to businessman Ghanshyam Dalmia at 30 places including in Odisha and other States.
➡️Dolphin census underway in Chilika lake and Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary.
➡️Former Odisha Police official and former MP Anadi Sahu passes away at the age of 83.
➡️Former Jaleswar MLA Jaynarayan Mohanty passes away at the age of 74 at AIIMS Bhubaneswar.
➡️NIA filed a charge sheet against one person in the Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan Petrol bomb case.
➡️Ayodhya dazzles with flowers and decorative lights ahead of Ram Temple consecration ceremony.
➡️Uttar Pradesh: Lock and Key weighing around 400 kg, made in 6 months arrives at Ayodhya from Aligarh, ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony on 22nd January.
➡️Bilkis Bano Case: Suprem Court dismisses plea by convicts seeking extension of time to surrender.
➡️3500 police officers deployed for PM Modi’s visit to Tiruchirappalli.
➡️Ashok Tanwar, who resigned from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) yesterday, to join BJP today.
➡️6,191 pilots currently qualified for CAT II & CAT III operations.
➡️Vistex Asia’s R&D leader- CEO dies in freak accident during company’s silver jubilee celebrations at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad.
➡️Sensex rises 250.08 points to 71,933.31 points in early trade; Nifty gains 75.80 points to 21,698.20 points.
➡️Stock markets to observe trading holiday on January 22; regular trading session today.
➡️French Air Force Rafale fighter jets and multirole tanker transport aircraft to participate in the Republic Day parade where President of France Emmanuel Macron is the chief guest.
