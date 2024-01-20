BJP sets Focus on Women SHGs in Odisha

TNI Bureau: In a bid to woo the women voters in Odisha and keep the Women SHGs under check, the BJP has devised a plan ahead of the general elections 2024. While accusing BJD of “using” women as a vote bank for the last 24 years, BJP sought to send a message that it’s Modi Government which has been aggressively working towards empowerment of women.

The ‘Shakti Vandan’ Workshop organised by BJP, is a step forward towards achieving its goal and objective. The party cleared the air saying the Centre has allocated Rs 850 crore to Odisha towards women empowerment.

Whether the loan amount given to Women SHGs or bearing the interest amount, BJP clarified about the lion’s share of Centre and alleged that central schemes are hijacked by the BJD as part of its “petty politics”.

The battle line has been drawn with a clear focus on women voters who can make or break any government if they get united.