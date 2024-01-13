TNI Evening News Headlines – January 13, 2024

By Sagarika Satapathy
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik dedicated 327 transformed high schools in six districts on the second day of the fourth phase of the 5T School Transformation programme
➡️Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw flagged off the Gopinathpur Nilgiri-Balasore new MEMU train service, dedicated the Balasore-Gopinathpur Nilgiri passenger line and laid the foundation stone for the Subway at Betnoti Railway Station & inaugurated PRS booking counter at Betnoti railway station in Mayurbhanj district.
➡️Assam Chief Minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma has asserted that BJP will form the Government in Odisha in 2024 and he would come to the oat-taking ceremony.
➡️Odisha Sports Journalists Association Awards: Javelin thrower Kishore Jena to receive best sportsperson award, weightlifter Bijay Satpathy to receive lifetime achievement award.
➡️BJP stages roadblock in Bhubaneswar protesting arrest of corporator Jiban Rout.
➡️Chinese manja & plastic strings for kites banned in Cuttack.
➡️Crocodile population in Bhitarakanika and Satkosia rises, informs DFO.
➡️42 Sarpanches stage hunger strike demanding transfer of BDO in Balasore.
➡️Ranji Trophy: Odisha’s Subhransu Senapati scores a double hundred (277 off 483) against Madhya Pradesh.
➡️Parliament Security Breach Case: Delhi’s Patiala House Court sent six accused to a judicial case till January 27, 2024.
➡️Prabha Atre, the doyen of Hindustani classical music, passed away after a heart attack. She was 92.
➡️Lord Ram portrait prepared by Mosaic artist Anil Kumar using 14 lakh diyas at Saket Mahavidyalaya in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.
➡️ED issues 8th summon to Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren; asks to appear between January 16-20 in connection with illegal Mining case.
➡️Ram temple coverage: Nearly 40 cameras will be installed by Doordarshan at various locations in Ayodhya.
➡️People celebrate the festival of Lohri today in India.
➡️Indian women hockey team loses 0-1 to USA in Olympic Qualifiers in Ranchi.
➡️Indian football team loses to Australia 0-2 in AFC Asian Cup opening group match in Qatar.
➡️Taiwan: DPP candidate Lai Ching-te wins presidential polls.
➡️India registers ‘strong protest’ against visit by British envoy to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).
