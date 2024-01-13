TNI Evening News Headlines – January 13, 2024

➡️Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik dedicated 327 transformed high schools in six districts on the second day of the fourth phase of the 5T School Transformation programme.
➡️Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw flagged off the Gopinathpur Nilgiri-Balasore new MEMU train service, dedicated the Balasore-Gopinathpur Nilgiri passenger line and laid the foundation stone for the Subway at Betnoti Railway Station & inaugurated PRS booking counter at Betnoti railway station in Mayurbhanj district.
➡️Assam Chief Minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma has asserted that BJP will form the Government in Odisha in 2024 and he would come to the oat-taking ceremony.
➡️Odisha Sports Journalists Association Awards: Javelin thrower Kishore Jena to receive best sportsperson award, weightlifter Bijay Satpathy to receive lifetime achievement award.
➡️BJP stages roadblock in Bhubaneswar protesting arrest of corporator Jiban Rout.
➡️Chinese manja & plastic strings for kites banned in Cuttack.
➡️Crocodile population in Bhitarakanika and Satkosia rises, informs DFO.
➡️42 Sarpanches stage hunger strike demanding transfer of BDO in Balasore.
➡️Ranji Trophy: Odisha’s Subhransu Senapati scores a double hundred (277 off 483) against Madhya Pradesh.
➡️Parliament Security Breach Case: Delhi’s Patiala House Court sent six accused to a judicial case till January 27, 2024.
➡️Prabha Atre, the doyen of Hindustani classical music, passed away after a heart attack. She was 92.
➡️Lord Ram portrait prepared by Mosaic artist Anil Kumar using 14 lakh diyas at Saket Mahavidyalaya in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.
➡️ED issues 8th summon to Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren; asks to appear between January 16-20 in connection with illegal Mining case.
➡️Ram temple coverage: Nearly 40 cameras will be installed by Doordarshan at various locations in Ayodhya.
➡️People celebrate the festival of Lohri today in India.
➡️Indian women hockey team loses 0-1 to USA in Olympic Qualifiers in Ranchi.
➡️Indian football team loses to Australia 0-2 in AFC Asian Cup opening group match in Qatar.
➡️Taiwan: DPP candidate Lai Ching-te wins presidential polls.
➡️India registers ‘strong protest’ against visit by British envoy to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).
