TNI Morning News Headlines – January 15, 2024

➡️ All Schools, Colleges & Government Offices in Odisha will remain closed on January 17 in view of Shrimandir Parikrama Project Inauguration.
➡️‘Mandal Pujan’ rituals for ‘Maha Yajna’ underway ahead of Parikrama Prakalpa inauguration in Puri.
➡️Renewed Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand sculpture on Makar Sankranti at Puri beach.
➡️Odisha unit of BJP undertakes cleanliness drive at Ram Mandir in Bhubaneswar as part of Swachhata Abhiyan ahead of Ayodhya Ram temple consecration ceremony.
➡️Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan participates in a cleanliness drive at Gopal Ji Temple in Deogarh.
➡️26-year-old UPSC aspirant ended his life by setting himself ablaze before jumping off the third floor of his house in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi.
➡️A passenger aboard an Goa-bound IndiGo Airlines flight assaulted an IndiGo captain announcing flight delay.
➡️18 trains to Delhi from various parts of the country are running late due to dense fog conditions.
➡️Harvest festival ‘Pongal’ and Makar Sankranti being celebrated in India.
➡️BSP supremo Mayawati says her party will fight Lok Sabha Polls alone and she has no plans to retire from politics.
➡️Sensex breaches 73,000-mark for the first time to hit fresh record peak; Nifty goes past 22,000-level.
➡️Rupee rises 12 paise to 82.82 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Renowned Urdu poet Munawwar Rana passes away. He was 71.
➡️Critics Choice Awards 2024: Paul Giamatti wins Best Actor for ‘The Holdovers’.
