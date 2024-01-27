TNI Evening News Headlines – January 27, 2024

Three girl students killed in picnic bus-truck head-on collision in Nayagarh: Drunk driving caused accident, says transport official.

BJP national president JP Nadda today appointed party’s Lok Sabha election Prabhari (in-charge) and Saha Prabhari (co-in-charge) for several states in the country.

Nitish Kumar likely to take oath as Bihar CM for 9th time tomorrow.

