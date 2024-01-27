TNI Evening News Headlines – January 27, 2024

➡️Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the SAMALEI project in Sambalpur.
➡️Eminent freedom fighter Nilamani Samal passes away. He was 102 years.
➡️Youth dies in road mishap involving BJP MP Jual Oram’s vehicle.
➡️Three girl students killed in picnic bus-truck head-on collision in Nayagarh: Drunk driving caused accident, says transport official.
➡️‘Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to address Odisha Bachao Samavesh on January 29’.
➡️BJP national president JP Nadda today appointed party’s Lok Sabha election Prabhari (in-charge) and Saha Prabhari (co-in-charge) for several states in the country.
➡️Elections 2024: BJP appoints state poll in-charges and co-incharges for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
➡️Nitish Kumar likely to take oath as Bihar CM for 9th time tomorrow.
➡️ED issues fresh summons to Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren. Soren could be grilled at his residence if he does not join the probe.
➡️India’s Rohan Bopanna wins his first Grand Slam title in men’s doubles as he, along with Matthew Ebden, beat the all-Italian duo of Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori 7-6, 7-5.
➡️India VS England: England reach 316/6 in their second innings at stumps on day three of first Test, lead India by 126 runs.
