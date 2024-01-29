TNI Morning News Headlines – January 29, 2024

➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi likely to visit Odisha twice in February.
➡️Odisha chess star Padmini Rout ties knot with Jaykishin Mankani of Mumbai in Bhubaneswar.
➡️Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today graced the Kalinga Super Cup 2024 Final between Odisha FC and East Bengal FC at the Kalinga Stadium.
➡️Odisha Government has once again extended the deadline for submission of applications for Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) Nabin card in the State to February 8.
➡️‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to interact with students today.
➡️19 lakh devotees offered prayers at Ayodhya in first week.
➡️Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar announces to donate all his assets to Prime Minister Relief Fund after his death.
➡️BJP workers celebrate in Bihar’s Patna after Nitish Kumar & BJP stake claim to form the Government in the State.
➡️Janata Dal-United leader Nitish Kumar on Sunday was sworn-in as Chief Minister of Bihar for the ninth time.
➡️Delhi: Train services affected at the New Delhi Railway Station due to bad weather.
➡️Rupee falls 4 paise to 83.15 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Sensex jumps 503.47 points to 71,204.14 points in early trade; Nifty climbs 178.55 points to 21,531.15 points.
Related Posts
➡️Munawar Faruqui wins ‘Bigg Boss’ 17.
➡️Ranbir Kapoor was named the Best Actor in a Leading Role – Male for his performance in Animal, while Alia Bhatt clinched the coveted trophy for Best Actor in a Leading Role – Female for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.
➡️69th Filmfare Awards: ’12th Fail’ declared ‘Best Film’ at Filmfare Awards 2024. Vikrant Massey wins Best Actor (Critics) award for ’12th Fail’, Vidhu Vinod Chopra bags Best Director award.
➡️David Dhawan conferred with Lifetime Achievement award.
➡️US President Joe Biden blames Iranian-backed groups for death of 3 troops in Jordan.
➡️North Korea’s Kim Jong Un oversees test-firing of submarine-launched cruise missiles.
➡️Iranian Foreign Minister arrives in Pakistan amid strain in ties following tit-for-tat strikes.
Comments are closed.