TNI Evening News Headlines – February 22, 2024

➡️Repair work of cracked beams of Srimandir Natamandap will begin tomorrow, informed ASI superintendent Dibishada Brajasundar Garnayak.
➡️Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended a number of party programmes in Nabarangpur, Berhampur and Baripada today.
➡️A total of 4742 teachers have been appointed for various high schools across Odisha in the current academic season today.
➡️Temperatures expected to drop in Odisha in the next few days: IMD.
➡️With cyclonic circulation lying over north Chhattisgarh, thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at some districts of Odisha on February 23 and February 24: IMD.
➡️Youth hurls tomato at Odisha 5T Chairman VK Pandian at public meeting in Bellaguntha, thrashed by BJD workers.
➡️Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh’s address at BJP Karyakarta Sammelan in Nabarangpur, attends the Sankalp Samavesh at Ambapua in Berhampur.
➡️Dhenkanal: Fire breaks out in maintenance train engine near Joranda Road Station; short circuit suspected.
➡️IPL 2024: Barabati Stadium in Cuttack may host a match of the upcoming IPL featuring Delhi Capitals.
➡️With 78% approval ratings, PM Modi is most popular leader in the world: Morning Consult survey.
➡️India extends duty free import of yellow peas by one month.
➡️Republic TV Journalist Santu Pan, who was arrested by West Bengal Police in Sandeshkhali on February 19 has been granted bail.
➡️ED issues look out notice against Byju Raveendran: Sources.
➡️Farmer leaders demand registration of FIR in death of protester at Khanauri border.
➡️Rupee rises 12 paise to close at 82.84 (provisional) against US dollar.
➡️IPL released a partial schedule comprising a set of 21 matches between March 22 and April 7.
➡️Sensex jumps 535.15 points to close at 73,158.24 points; Nifty hits all-time high.
➡️India’s star pacer Mohammed Shami ruled out of IPL 2024 due to a left ankle injury.
➡️‘X’ decides to block certain accounts and posts from India in response to executive orders by the Government.
➡️Jammu and Kashmir: Russian skier dead in Gulmarg avalanche, 6 rescued.
