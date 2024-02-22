CM Naveen Patnaik felicitates Pranati Nayak and Mannata Mishra 

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today felicitated two remarkable female athletes of the Sate Pranati Nayak and Mannata Mishra, for their outstanding achievements in international sports.

Pranati Nayak, a talented gymnast who trains at the Odisha AMNS/ India Gymnastics HPC has brought laurels to the state by clinching the Bronze Medal in the prestigious FIG World Cup 2024 held in Cairo.

In recognition of her exceptional achievement, the Chief Minister honoured Pranati with a cash award of Rs 5,00,000.

Mannata Mishra, ace swimmer from the Odisha IIS Swimming HPC was also felicitated by the Chief Minister for her remarkable performance in the 1st BIMSTEC Aquatics Championship 2024, where she clinched the silver medal. This victory marked a significant milestone in Mannata’s career as it was her first international medal. In recognition of her achievement and promising talent, she was felicitated with a cash prize of Rs 2,00,000.

Chief Minister Patnaik wished them the best and assured all necessary support for their journey ahead to excellence.