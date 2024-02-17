TNI Evening News Headlines – February 17, 2024

➡️Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik dedicated 73 Government hospitals across 15 districts under the ‘Ama Hospital’ initiatives.
➡️The salary of pachikas and assistants engaged in the mid-day meal scheme in the schools across the state has been increased from Rs 1,400 to Rs 2,000.
➡️Agitating veterinary doctors in Odisha put strike on hold after getting assurance from the State Government.
➡️After raids, ED summons BJD MLA Prafulla Samal, and his son Prayaskanti Samal in Barapada Engineering College land scam case.
➡️Annual contingent expenditure of Krushak Sathis has been hiked to Rs 18,000 from the existing Rs 12,000 in Odisha.
➡️Housing and Urban Development Department of the Odisha government notified the Apartment (Ownership and Management) Rules, 2024.
➡️Four mutilated bodies found on rail track on Odisha-Jharkhand border.
➡️The two-day national convention of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), aimed at deliberating on the strategy for the Lok Sabha elections, commenced on Saturday at the Bharat Mandap in Delhi.
➡️ISRO launched the INSAT-3DS on GSLVF-14 today from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.
➡️Indian Air Force successfully conducted a nighttime test of indigenous missile Akash during Vayu-Shakti 2024 in Rajasthan’s Pokhran.
➡️58th Jnanpith Award for the year 2023 has been awarded to Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya for Sanskrit and Shri Gulzar for Urdu.
➡️Kamal Nath’s son Nakul Nath removes ‘INC’ from his bio, rumours about joining BJP gain momentum.
➡️Aamir Khan’s Dangal co-star Suhani Bhatnagar who played young Babita Phogat dies at 19.
➡️Indian women’s hockey team defeats Australia 1-0 in FIH Pro League match in Rourkela.
➡️Indian gymnast Pranati Nayak wins bronze medal in women’s vault at FIG World Cup.
