Opinion: Amit Shah’s ‘Big’ Odisha Push

Despite being sent to Rajya Sabha with BJD support, Ashwini Vaishnaw did not even thank Naveen Patnaik, forget about a courtesy visit. And, unlike 2019, there was no statement from BJD either to confirm that it was PM Modi who sought their support for Ashwini.

BJD does not seem to be very happy with the decision it had to take. And, BJP’s Chanakya Amit Shah’s interview on ‘The Samaja’ brings no cheer to them either. Amit Shah made it clear that a special strategy for Odisha is on the anvil.

Shah’s statement on BJP’s victory and rise in seat numbers in Odisha, hold much significance in the election year. Shah is confident about massive changes in the number game this time.

And, Amit Shah did not make the statement during a poll rally. It was a thoughtful interview that hinted at a broader plan, which will be known soon, as he says. The political situation in Odisha is completely different from that of 2019. While BJD is fighting anti-incumbency, dissidence and going through a transition phase, Shah may love to fish in the troubled waters to derive maximum benefits from the party.

Unless BJD joins NDA, it won’t be easy for the party to stay independent and have their say. And, BJP definitely has a broader plan to grab power in Odisha in the post-Naveen era.