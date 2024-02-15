TNI Evening News Headlines – February 15, 2024

➡️ Two Special Operations Group (SOG) personnel of Odisha Police sustained grievous injuries after a landmine exploded during combing operations in Nalikump ha forest at Kantamal in Boudh district.

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurated Bagchi Sri Shankara Cancer Centre and Research Institute in Bhubaneswar. The 750-bedded comprehensive cancer care hospital will provide world-class oncology treatment to the people of the region.

➡️ Odisha CM today inaugurated the New Food Park set up by IDCO at Kalibeti.

➡️ The Election Commission of India team led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar will arrive in Bhubaneswar today to review the preparedness for the forthcoming General and Assembly elections in the State.

➡️ Odisha Chief Minister dedicated 20 newly constructed bus stands in 13 districts under the ‘Ama Bus Stand’ scheme.

➡️ Last rites of organ donors will be performed with State honours in Odisha, announced Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

➡️ Ollywood actor and BJD MP Anubhav Mohanty’s father Abhay Mohanty passed away today. He was 74.

➡️ PM Narendra Modi to lay the foundation stone of 300 MW Barsingsar solar power plant in Rajasthan’s Bikaner district tomorrow.

➡️ PM Modi departs for India after conclusion of his visit to UAE and Qatar.

➡️ Farooq Abdullah’s National Conference quits INDI Alliance. His party will contest all 5 Seats of J&K on its own.

➡️ Farmers’ Protest: Haryana Government extends suspension of mobile internet services in 7 districts till February 17.

➡️ BJP national president JP Nadda, Dr Jashvantsinh Salamsinh Parmar and Mayank Nayak file their nomination as a Rajya Sabha candidate from Gujarat.

➡️ Special PMLA court in Ranchi sends Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren to Judicial custody.

➡️ Actor and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mimi Chakraborty resigns from the post of MP.

➡️ Badminton Asia Team Championships: India goes down 2-3 against China.