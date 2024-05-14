BJP to win 4 Lok Sabha & 18 Assembly Seats in 1st Phase in Odisha: Tomar

TNI Bureau: Ahead of the second phase polling on May 20, the BJP Odisha election in-charge Vijaypal Singh Tomar on Tuesday claimed that the party has performed very well in the first phase of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Odisha and will win all 4 Lok Sabha seats and 18 out of 28 Assembly seats that went to polls in the first round of voting in Odisha on May 13.

Tomar asserted that the saffron party will definitely form the Government in Odisha.

He further said that the Bharatiya Janata Party will get a clear majority in Assembly and win at least 16 of the 21 Lok Sabha seats in the State.