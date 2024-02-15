Odisha Vigilance unearths huge unaccounted assets of Boudh RTO

TNI Bureau: The Odisha Vigilance sleuths on Thursday raided the Regional Transport Officer (RTO) of Boudh district, Basanta Kumar Mohapatra over allegations of amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Simultaneous raids were conducted at 10 places linked to Basanta Kumar Mohapatra.

During house searches so far, the following assets have been unearthed in the name of Mohapatra and his family members:

1) Flat No. 307 at 3rd floor at Utkal Signature, Pahala, Bhubaneswar with area approx. 3000 Sqft. worth Rs.1 Crore.

2) Commercial shopping outlets No.4 & 5 at Utkal Kanika Galleria Mall, Gautam Nagar, Bhubaneswar with area approx 2500 Sqft. worth about Rs.2 Crore.

3) 3-BHK flat No.B/83, 8th floor, Utkal Royal Residency, Kalpana Square, Bhubaneswar worth approx. Rs.1 Crore.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

4) Advance Rs.1.35 Crore paid to the Realtor by Mohapatra for purchase of 5-BHK flat vide flat No.2504, Block-4, Iconic Tower, Z-1 Estate, Kalarahanga, Bhubaneswar with area 1776 Sqft.

5) Advance Rs.88 Lakhs paid by Mohapatra to purchase a flat vide No.F-1002 in Ozone Elegant-WF-48 at Bengaluru city.

The measurement and valuation/assessment of the above flats and commercial complex are being carried out by Vigilance Technical Wing.

6) Cash Rs.1,16,700/-.

7) FD worth Crores suspected in various bank accounts. Bank, Postal, Insurance & other deposits are being ascertained.

Further probe by Vigilance is underway.