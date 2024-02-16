TNI Morning News Headlines – February 16, 2024

➡️Odisha CHSE Plus 2 board exams commence today. 3.86 lakh students to appear exam.
➡️The much-awaited Satapada-Janhikuda Road Connectivity Project in Brahmagiri Assembly Constituency of Puri District, gets the Nod.
➡️Thousands of devotees take holy dip in the sea at Chandrabhaga beach in Puri on the occasion of Magha Saptami.
➡️Bharat Bandh: Mixed effect of trade unions’ stir witnessed in Odisha. Bus services and mining remain suspended in Rourkela.
➡️Minor girl ‘gang raped’ in Madhupatna area of Cuttack, admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital. This is the second such rape case in Cuttack in just 15 days.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lay foundation stone of AIIMS and Gurugram Metro Rail project in Rewari today.
➡️11 dead in fire in paint factory in Delhi’s Alipur area.
➡️16-year-old NEET aspirant gang-raped in Kota; 4 students held.
➡️IIT Delhi student found hanging in hostel room.
➡️Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah presents the State Budget 2024.
➡️Rajasthan create ‘world record’ with more than 1.33 crore participate in ‘surya namaskar’.
➡️Badminton Asia Team Championships 2024 Quarterfinals: Indian women’s team confirm historic medal by reaching semifinal with 3-0 win over Hong Kong.
➡️India reach 388/7 at lunch on second day of third Test against England at Rajkot.
➡️Pakistani quadcopters found hovering near LoC in Jammu & Kashmir’s Poonch.
➡️Imran Khan’s party nominates Umar Ayub Khan as PM candidate.
