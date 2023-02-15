TNI Evening News Headlines – February 15, 2023

By Sagarika Satapathy
ICC Rankings: India become World No.1 in all 3 formats of international cricket. For the first time in history, the Indian men's cricket team is currently at the top of the rankings in all formats, Test, ODIs and T20.
➡️ Oil India begins drilling for oil and natural gas at Kusupur village under Puri’s Gop Block.
 
➡️ Jayanarayan Mishra-lady Police IIC scuffle in Sambalpur: Case registered against Opposition Leader Jayanarayan Mishra, delegation of Mahila Police meets RDC Northern Division, demands action.
 
➡️ Odisha Police Service Association condemns Jayanarayan Mishra’s Attack on Woman IIC.
 
➡️ Bijoy Mohapatra meets Rajesh Putra, the Odisha State Working Committee member of Bhratiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader.
 
➡️ Delhi Murder: Deceased Nikki’s father wants death penalty for accused Sahil.
➡️ Cabinet approves plan to set up 2 lakh agri, dairy, fishery cooperatives in next five years.
 
➡️ India restrict West Indies to 118/6 in Women’s T20 World Cup.
 
➡️ Death toll in Turkey-Syria earthquake surpasses 41,000.
 
➡️ 33 killed when a bus transporting migrants bound for the United States crashed with a minibus in Panama.
