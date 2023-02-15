TNI Bureau: The Odisha Police Service Association (OPSA) today condemned the attack of BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Odisha Assembly Jayanarayan Mishra to on-duty Dhanupali Inspector-in-charge of (IIC) Anita Pradhan.

The OPSA claimed that Jayanarayan Mishra’s verbal misbehaviour and physical attack to an on-duty woman police IIC has shocked everyone in the Police Department.

The association also demanded action against Mishra as per the law saying that he was involved in several such criminal cases earlier.

OPSA also said that the legislator was directly involved in the attack of several police officers and government servants. In 2022, he had misbehaved and attacked a dalit tehsildar. Fair and thorough investigations should be done in those incidents and stringent action should be taken against him.

It is to be noted here that Jayanarayan Mishra pushed Anita Pradhan during BJP’s protest in front of Sambalpur Collectorate against the deteriorating law and order situation in Odisha. A case has been filed against him at Sambalpur Town Police Station.