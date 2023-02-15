Attack on IIC: BJD seeks removal of Jayanarayan Mishra as LoP

In a shocking incident that has caused outrage across Odisha, BJP MLA Jayanarayan Mishra has been accused of physically assaulting a lady police officer who was on duty. Mishra, who has 14 criminal cases against him including murder, was seen on video assaulting the officer in a public place.

According to reports, the incident occurred when the police officer tried to stop Mishra’s car for violating traffic rules. Mishra, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Odisha Vidhan Sabha, allegedly got out of his car and began threatening and assaulting the officer, who sustained injuries in the incident.

The incident has sparked widespread condemnation, with many calling for Mishra’s immediate removal as Leader of Opposition. The ruling BJD party has led the charge, accusing Mishra of being a habitual criminal who has a history of threatening and assaulting people.

“The Odisha BJP speaks about the dignity and respect for women. Is this how Odisha BJP and its leaders show respect and protect the dignity of women?” said a BJD spokesperson. “By physically assaulting a lady police officer on duty, the Leader of Opposition in Odisha Vidhan Sabha has shown that he has no regard for the law or for the safety of women.”

This is not the first time Mishra has been accused of such behavior. In the past, he has embarrassed the Odisha BJP with his actions. Many are now calling for the party to take strong action against Mishra, who has been granted bail in the murder case against him.

The incident has also raised concerns about the safety of women in Odisha, with many calling for better protection for women in the state. “This incident is a stark reminder that women in Odisha are not safe,” said a women’s rights activist. “We need to do more to ensure that women are protected and that those who commit such crimes are brought to justice.”

” The IIC stamped on my feet and shoved me away.”- Jayanarayan Mishra

Speaking to a private news channel, Jaynarayan alleged that the police misbehaved with the female BJP workers. the IIC stamped on my feet and shoved me, upon approaching the police to ask the matter.

“When I told her (IIC), you are the same person involved in corruption, she pushed me again. If an IIC can push the Leader of the Opposition, then the police department’s highhandedness is easily discernible,” Mishra added.

IIC Anita Pradhan, on the other hand, claimed that the Leader of the Opposition slapped her during an altercation. Pradhan also denied the allegations, claiming she never touched the BJP leader.

According to sources, Mishra recently gave up his personal security cover, questioning the capabilities of the Odisha Police, on February 3. Mishra has been dissatisfied with the Crime Branch investigation into Naba Das’s murder. He questioned the decision to transfer Naba Das to Bhubaneswar hospital following the shooting in Brajarajnagar.

In the meantime, Sambalpur SP has said that a Report sought, matter will be investigated, and action will be taken in accordance with the law. While the Sambalpur Mahlia BJP has filed a Written complaint against the IIC for her alleged misbehavior.