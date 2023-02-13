TNI Evening News Headlines – February 13, 2023

➡️ Rs 2.3 Lakh crore Odisha Budget for 2023-24 approved at the Council of Ministers meeting today.

➡️ Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated Dharanidhar Medical College and Hospital in Keonjhar.

➡️ Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik distributed interest free loans to 14,372 SHG groups amounting to Rs 378 crore. It will benefit about 1,58,655 SHG members of the district.

➡️ Odisha CM inaugurates Dharani Dhar Sports Complex in Keonjhar.

➡️ Odisha & Chhattisgarh Water Dispute: Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal will conduct a field visit on March 15. Tribunal’s next hearing will be held on March 25.

➡️ Jeypore: Former Minister and senior BJD leader Rabi Nanda hospitalized; shifted to Visakhapatnam.

➡️ An 108-feet-long national flag unfurled at 108 ft height at Puri Batagaon Chhak.

➡️ BJP to launch 3-day protest from February 14 to February 16 across Odisha over deterioration of law and order in the State.

➡️ The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) will hold Statewide Protests on February 14-16.

➡️ Protesting deduction of paddy procurement allocation and lifting of parboiled rice by the central government, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) called for a three-day statewide protests from February 14.

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi Inaugurates Aero India 2023, Asia’s Biggest show in Bengaluru.

➡️ Total of 1.12 lakh daily wage earners committed suicide in three years (2019 to 2021), Union Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav in Lok Sabha.