TNI Bureau: The much awaited Dharanidhar Sports Complex was inaugurated today by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in Keonjhar, bringing joy and excitement to the sports aficionados of the region. Keonjhar has produced many national and international players and this sports complex will play a key role in developing the sports ecosystem particularly of Football, Athletics and Archery; the key sports played here.

The new multi-sport complex features a natural turf football field, 400 m synthetic track with LED floodlights as well as a 1000 seating capacity gallery. Additionally, an archery arena has been developed for budding and talented archers to pursue the sport professionally.

The complex also has an indoor hall with six badminton courts and is complemented with a 200-bedded fully furnished residential facilities for both boys & girls athletes and staff.

The campus is spread over 9 acres and has been developed at a project cost of over Rs 35 crores. This is also well-equipped complex for day-to-day training activities. The facility has been complied to host regional level competitions.

Over the recent years, Odisha’s performance has improved in Sports and now more and more school children and youth are showing interest to take up sports.

These sports infrastructure development is aligned with the vision of Chief Minister Patnaik, ‘Sports for youth, youth for future.’ The state has been investing significantly in strengthening its sports ecosystem and empowering athletes by developing a wide range of sports infrastructure and facilities, starting from grassroots to state level including sports complex, mini stadia, swimming pools, indoor stadiums, hockey and football training grounds.