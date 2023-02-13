Law & Order: Odisha BJP to launch Statewide Protest on Feb 14-16

TNI Bureau: Alleging deterioration of law and order in Odisha, the Odisha unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to launch a three-day Statewide protest from February 14 to February 16.

Odisha BJP Vice President Bhrugu Baxipatra, in a press meet today, came down heavily on the State Government saying that it has drastically failed to maintain the law and orders in the State.

Who is running the state government is one of the vital question that is running through the minds of the people of Odisha now, said Baxipatra.

Refering to the muder of Odisha Health Minister Naba Das, the senior BJP leader alleged that the State government is preparing the plans or stories and then does the crime, he claimed.

People of Odisha have lost their faith in Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik when it comes to maintain the law and orders in the State, he said adding that Naveen Patnaik should step down as he has failed to provide security to the citizens.

Therefore, the BJP will launch a three-day Statewide protest from February 14 to February 16, the safron party leader informed.

As part of three-day protest, the BJP leaders and workers will hit the streets of Bhubaneswar tomorrow.

On February 15, the BJP will demonstrate at all the district headquarters and on February 16, they will sit on a dharna infront of the Raj Bhavan in Bhubaneswar and then submit a memorandum to Governor Prof. Ganeshi Lal.