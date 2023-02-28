TNI Evening News Headlines – February 28, 2023

➡️IAS officer Nikunja Bihari Dhal appointed Special Relief Commissioner of Odisha.
➡️Elections in Notified Area Councils (NACs) in Attabira and Hindol on April 3.
➡️BJP Yuva Morcha stages massive protest at Lower PMG square in Bhubaneswar protesting Naba Das murder case and deteriorating law and order situation in Odisha.
➡️Cops, journalists injured, BJP Yuva Morcha activists thrashed, taken into custody.
➡️Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launched the 2nd version of Odisha SDG Indicator Framework (OSIF 2.0).
➡️Supreme Court refuses to entertain Manish Sisodia’s plea against arrest in liquor policy case.
➡️Jailed Delhi Ministers Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain resign from Delhi Cabinet.
➡️Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates visits RBI office in Mumbai, holds discussions with RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.
➡️Indian economy to grow at 7 pc in 2022-23: Govt Data.
➡️Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu arrives at Delhi airport to attend G-20 meeting in India.
➡️Pakistan court issues non-bailable arrest warrant against Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case.
