TNI Evening News Headlines – February 28, 2023

➡️ IAS officer Nikunja Bihari Dhal appointed Special Relief Commissioner of Odisha.

➡️ Elections in Notified Area Councils (NACs) in Attabira and Hindol on April 3.

➡️ BJP Yuva Morcha stages massive protest at Lower PMG square in Bhubaneswar protesting Naba Das murder case and det eriorating law and order situation in Odisha.

➡️ Cops, journalists injured, BJP Yuva Morcha activists thrashed, taken into custody.

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launched the 2nd version of Odisha SDG Indicator Framework (OSIF 2.0).

➡️ Supreme Court refuses to entertain Manish Sisodia’s plea against arrest in liquor policy case.

➡️ Jailed Delhi Ministers Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain resign from Delhi Cabinet.

➡️ Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates visits RBI office in Mumbai, holds discussions with RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

➡️ Indian economy to grow at 7 pc in 2022-23: Govt Data.

➡️ Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu arrives at Delhi airport to attend G-20 meeting in India.