22 BJYM Members including Irasish Acharya Arrested

Breaking News! The Commissionerate Police has arrested 22 Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha members including its state unit president Irashis Acharya over the scuffle with policemen and damage of properties.

The BJYM workers have been booked under sections 307, 332, 333, 325, 323, 353, 147, 148, 294, 224, 436, 506 and 149 of the IPC. They have been forwarded to the court.

At least 21 policemen were injured in the clashes between BJYM workers and cops when the protest against the “tardy and lacklustre” probe in Naba Das murder case, turned violent.

The scuffle erupted when the BJYM workers started marching towards the Odisha Assembly.

At least 10 BJYM workers were injured in the lathicharge by the police.

Meanwhile, BJYM National President and Lok Sabha MP Tejasvi Surya has condemned the police action and demanded immediate release of the arrested leaders. He also urged the Karyakartas to reach the Capital Police Station and stage a night-long protest.