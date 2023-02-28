Urban Elections in Hindol & Atabira NACs on April 3

Insight Bureau: The State Election Commission (SEC) on Tuesday announced to hold the elections for the Notified Area Councils (NACs) at Attabira in Bargarh district and Hindol in Dhenkanal district.

Elections for these two urban bodies will be held on the same day on April 3.

As per the notification issued today, candidates can file their nominations from March 9 to 15.

The nominations will be scrutinized on March 17, while the deadline for withdrawing the nominations has been set on March 20.

The polling will be held on April 3, while the votes will be counted and the results will be declared on April 5.

Elections for the office of Vice-Chairperson of these two NACs will be held on April 19.