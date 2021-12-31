New Year Gift for Odisha Govt Employees, Pensioners

Insight Bureau: On the eve of New Year, Odisha Government on Friday announced an increase in the dearness allowance of its employees and dearness relief of the pensioners.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today announced a 3% hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for State Government employees. With this, the DA has been increased to 31% from the existing 28%.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Besides, the Dearness Relief for pensioners has been increased by 3%.

The move will benefit 7.5 lakh Government employees and pensioners in the State.

It is pertinent to mention here that employees have been paid 50% of the increased pay under the 7th Pay Commission for the period from January 2016 to August 2017. The CM also directed to provide pending 30% dues of 7th Pay Commission.