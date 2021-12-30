TNI Evening News Headlines – December 30, 2021
Key News Headlines of December 30, 2021. Details Below
Odisha News
➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 79 more COVID positive cases & 100 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 66 local contact cases and 13 quarantine cases.
➡️ 151 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1044594.
➡️ Omicron Scare: Odisha Government orders Night Curfew in all Urban areas from 10 PM to 5 AM.
➡️ BJD MLA from Brajrajnagar, Kishore Mohanty passes away at 62.
➡️ Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated Kalinga Art Gallery and 5 Regional Art Galleries in Ganjam, Puri, Balasore, Sambalpur & Koraput.
➡️ Religious institutions to remain closed in Bhubaneswar from December 31 to January 2.
➡️ Poet Hrushikesh Mallick, literature Digaraj Brahma and Debabrata Das from Odisha selected for Sahitya Akademi Awards.
India News
➡️ Centre approves Rs 3,063 crore additional assistance to six states affected by cyclones, floods, landslides.
➡️ Uttarakhand: PM inaugurates, lays foundation stones of projects worth over Rs 17,500 crore in Haldwani.
➡️ Section 144 imposed in Mumbai till 7 January amid rise in COVID-19 Cases.
➡️ Maharashtra reports 5,368 fresh COVID cases (a jump of 1,468 over yesterday’s numbers).
➡️ Mumbai reports 3,671 fresh COVID cases, Kerala 2,423 fresh COVID cases
➡️ Chhattisgarh Police produced Kalicharan Maharaj before the court in Raipur; He was arrested for his alleged derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi.
➡️ Bharat Biotech says its Covaxin has proven to be safe, well-tolerated, and immunogenic in 2-18 years old volunteers in phase II/III study.
➡️ West Bengal Govt to suspend all flights coming from UK to Kolkata airport from January 3.
➡️ India beat Bangladesh by 103 runs in Under-19 Asia Cup Semifinal to reach finals.
World News
➡️ US, France see record high surge in single-day cases.
➡️ WHO warns of a ‘tsunami’ of Delta and Omicron cases.
➡️ India signs air bubble agreement with Saudi Arabia; flights to begin from January 1.
