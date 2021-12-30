TNI Evening News Headlines – December 30, 2021

Key News Headlines of December 30, 2021. Details Below

By Sagarika Satapathy
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated Kalinga Art Gallery and 5 Regional Art Galleries
147

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 79 more COVID positive cases & 100 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 66 local contact cases and 13 quarantine cases.

➡️ 151 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1044594.

➡️ Omicron Scare: Odisha Government orders Night Curfew in all Urban areas from 10 PM to 5 AM.

➡️ BJD MLA from Brajrajnagar, Kishore Mohanty passes away at 62.

➡️ Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated Kalinga Art Gallery and 5 Regional Art Galleries in Ganjam, Puri, Balasore, Sambalpur & Koraput.

➡️ Religious institutions to remain closed in Bhubaneswar from December 31 to January 2.

➡️ Poet Hrushikesh Mallick, literature Digaraj Brahma and Debabrata Das from Odisha selected for Sahitya Akademi Awards.

India News

➡️ Centre approves Rs 3,063 crore additional assistance to six states affected by cyclones, floods, landslides.

➡️ Uttarakhand: PM inaugurates, lays foundation stones of projects worth over Rs 17,500 crore in Haldwani.

Related Posts

Brajrajnagar MLA Kishore Mohanty passes away

Number of Local Terrorists in Kashmir reduced to 85

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Section 144 imposed in Mumbai till 7 January amid rise in COVID-19 Cases.

➡️ Maharashtra reports 5,368 fresh COVID cases (a jump of 1,468 over yesterday’s numbers).

➡️ Mumbai reports 3,671 fresh COVID cases, Kerala 2,423 fresh COVID cases

➡️ Chhattisgarh Police produced Kalicharan Maharaj before the court in Raipur; He was arrested for his alleged derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi.

➡️ Bharat Biotech says its Covaxin has proven to be safe, well-tolerated, and immunogenic in 2-18 years old volunteers in phase II/III study.

➡️ West Bengal Govt to suspend all flights coming from UK to Kolkata airport from January 3.

➡️ India beat Bangladesh by 103 runs in Under-19 Asia Cup Semifinal to reach finals.

World News

➡️ US, France see record high surge in single-day cases.

➡️ WHO warns of a ‘tsunami’ of Delta and Omicron cases.

➡️ India signs air bubble agreement with Saudi Arabia; flights to begin from January 1.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.