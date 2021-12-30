TNI Evening News Headlines – December 30, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 79 more COVID positive cases & 100 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 66 local contact cases and 13 quarantine cases.

➡️ 151 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1044594.

➡️ Omicron Scare: Odisha Government orders Night Curfew in all Urban areas from 10 PM to 5 AM.

➡️ BJD MLA from Brajrajnagar, Kishore Mohanty passes away at 62.

➡️ Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated Kalinga Art Gallery and 5 Regional Art Galleries in Ganjam, Puri, Balasore, Sambalpur & Koraput.

➡️ Religious institutions to remain closed in Bhubaneswar from December 31 to January 2.

➡️ Poet Hrushikesh Mallick, literature Digaraj Brahma and Debabrata Das from Odisha selected for Sahitya Akademi Awards.

India News

➡️ Centre approves Rs 3,063 crore additional assistance to six states affected by cyclones, floods, landslides.

➡️ Uttarakhand: PM inaugurates, lays foundation stones of projects worth over Rs 17,500 crore in Haldwani.

➡️ Section 144 imposed in Mumbai till 7 January amid rise in COVID-19 Cases.

➡️ Maharashtra reports 5,368 fresh COVID cases (a jump of 1,468 over yesterday’s numbers).

➡️ Mumbai reports 3,671 fresh COVID cases, Kerala 2,423 fresh COVID cases

➡️ Chhattisgarh Police produced Kalicharan Maharaj before the court in Raipur; He was arrested for his alleged derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi.

➡️ Bharat Biotech says its Covaxin has proven to be safe, well-tolerated, and immunogenic in 2-18 years old volunteers in phase II/III study.

➡️ West Bengal Govt to suspend all flights coming from UK to Kolkata airport from January 3.

➡️ India beat Bangladesh by 103 runs in Under-19 Asia Cup Semifinal to reach finals.

World News

➡️ US, France see record high surge in single-day cases.

➡️ WHO warns of a ‘tsunami’ of Delta and Omicron cases.

➡️ India signs air bubble agreement with Saudi Arabia; flights to begin from January 1.