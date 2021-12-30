Brajrajnagar MLA Kishore Mohanty Passes away

Insight Bureau: Brajrajnagar MLA and Senior BJD leader Kishore Mohanty breathed his last on Thursday following cardiac arrest. He was 62.

Mohanty was elected as MLA from Jharsuguda Assembly Constituency in 1990 on Janata Dal ticket and then in 2000 and 2004 on Biju Janata Dal (BJD) ticket. Again he got elected from Brajrajnagar Assembly Constituency in 2019.

He was elected as Speaker to Odisha Assembly in 2008. He was also elected to Rajya Sabha in 2009 and held the post till 2012. Later he was appointed as the Chairperson of Western Odisha Development Council (WODC).