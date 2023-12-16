TNI Evening News Headlines – December 16, 2023

Related Posts
➡️Odisha CM approves proposal to construct 7 Multipurpose Cyclone Shelters in Puri District.
➡️Odisha STF arrests wanted Kashmiri fraudster posing as PMO official from Jaipur. Over 100 documents seized.
➡️Patha Utsav to be held in 3 zones of Bhubaneswar from December 24.
➡️Four diarrhoea deaths reported from Rourkela. So far 102 patients are admitted to Rourkela Government Hospital.
➡️A doctor of AIIMS-Delhi, who had carried out the separation surgery of conjoined twin Jaga and Balia in 2017, conducted a thorough health check-up of the survivor in Phulbani.
➡️Kerala detects COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 through Genomic Surveillance. JN.1 identified in 79-year-old Woman.
➡️Sixth accused in the Parliament security breach case was arrested on charges of criminal conspiracy and destruction of evidence.
➡️President Droupadi Murmu and PM Narendra Modi extended a warm reception to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik of Oman at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
➡️PM Modi, Oman Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik discuss ways to deepen cooperation in commerce, defence, innovation.
➡️India, Oman sign MoU on establishment of ICCR Chair of Indian Studies-Hindi language.
➡️Jitu Patwari appointed president of Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee, to replace outgoing PCC president, Kamal Nath.
➡️Congress appoints Charan Das Mahant as the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader of Chhattisgarh, with immediate effect.
➡️Congress MP Dhiraj Sahu admits that the money recovered from his home is related to his liquor firms and the proceedings from the sale of liquor. Rs 351 crore cash has been seized from his premises.
➡️Rahul Gandhi summoned by UP court on January 6 in 2018 case over remarks against Amit Shah.
➡️PM Modi to inaugurate the Surat Diamond Bourse tomorrow.
➡️Haryana beat Rajasthan by 30 runs to win Vijay Hazare Trophy.
➡️Israeli troops violated rules by killing hostages who waved white flag: Report.
