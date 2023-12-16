Wanted Kashmiri Fraudster arrested in Odisha

TNI Bureau: The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Police Crime Branch today arrested a youth who is a wanted by the Kashmiri police in several fraud cases from Neulapur in Jajpur district.

The arrestee has been identified as Sayed Ishaan Bukhari. Police seized over 100 different fake documents from his possessions.

According to police, the accused was in the most wanted list of Kashmir Police. He fled the native place after a case was registered against him. After frequently changing locations across the country he aas staying in Odisha since 2018. However, he was in touch with suspicious persons in Kerala and Pakistan.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Bukhari used to identify himself as either the doctor of Indian Army or an officer of the PMO.

The accused used to have romantic conversations with girls after coming to know them on different websites and cheat them. He even had married at least 6 to 7 girls from various states like Kashmir, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha.

Meanwhile, police are probing into his link with any terrorist, if any.