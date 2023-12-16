Sudarsan Pattnaik raises Red Flag over Srimandir Parikrama Project

TNI Bureau: Renowned sand artist from Odisha Sudarsan Pattnaik on Saturday urged Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to save ancient artwork in Puri Srimandir.

Sudarsan Pattnaik wrote a letter to the CM requesting to preserve and carefully handle the ancient kalinga art works on the mathas and temples during the ongoing Puri Parikrama project.

“The works of Parikrama project are damaging the original work and putting only plain khondalite stone without any carving or design. It is seen that they are damaging the old ancient art works hurriedly to complete the ongoing works”, he added.