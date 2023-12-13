AI to Monitor Odisha Matric Exam slated to begin from February 20

TNI Bureau: The Annual High School Certificate (AHSC), State Open School Certificate (SOSC) & Madhyama Examination, 2024 in Odisha will be conducted simultaneously from 20th February to 4th March 2024, informed the Board of Secondary Education (BSE).

The BSE has decided to use the Artificial Intelligence (AI) for the first time. AI will be used to monitor the exam, said the board.

Odisha Annual Matric Exam Schedule:

• February 20: First Language

• February 23: Second Language

• February 26: Mathematics

• February 28: Third Language

• March 3: General Science

• March 4: Social Science

The vocational practical examination will be conducted at own schools under the direct supervision of OSEPA between January 15 and January 31. Marks will be sent though online.

A total of 313 nodal centres have been set up for the annual exam. The HSC, SOSC and Madhyama exams will be held at 2991,,55 and 107 exam centres respectively.

As many as 5,51,611 students will appear the HSC exam while 7821 and 3037 students will write the SOSC and Madhyama exams respectively.

Evaluation of the subjective answer books will start from March 15, 2024 and may continue for minimum of 12 days.