TNI Evening News Headlines – December 13, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 55 more COVID positive cases & 94 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 36 local contact cases and 19 quarantine cases.

➡️ 171 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1041536.

➡️ The Maa Taratarini Temple in Ganjam District reopens for devotees today.

➡️ Supersonic missile assisted torpedo system developed by DRDO was successfully tested rom Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island, Odisha.

➡️ Odisha Govt sounds alert in districts bordering Andhra after detection of Omicron variant in neighbouring state.

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik distributes BSKY Health Card in Khordha & Cuttack districts today; Around 18 lakh people in Cuttack and 14 lakh people in Khordha can avail the benefits of the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana health card.

➡️ Anganwadi workers launch massive protest in Bhubaneswar demanding fulfillment of several demands including salary hike and government recognition.

➡️ Orissa High Court directs State Government to postpone State Film Awards function.

➡️ Personal Security Guard of Odisha Planning Board’s Deputy Chairman Sanjay Das Burma was found dead.

India News

➡️ Jammu and Kashmir terror attack: 2 cops killed, 12 injured as terrorists attack police bus at Zewan near Srinagar.

➡️ 2 more Omicron cases detected in Maharashtra; India tally now at 40.

➡️ PM Modi attends Ganga aarti at Varanasi ghat.

➡️ CBSE to set up expert committee to review, strengthen question paper setting process.

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi witnessed laser light show at Ganga Ghat in Varanasi this evening.

➡️ The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2021 passed by Lok Sabha.

➡️ Rupee inches 2 paise higher to close at 75.76 (provisional) against US dollar.

➡️ Retail inflation inches up to 4.91 pc in Nov compared to 4.48 pc in October.

➡️ Veteran playback singer P Jayachandran bags prestigious J C Daniel Award.

➡️ Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan & Amrita Arora tested positive for COVID-19.

➡️ Rohit Sharma ruled of three-Test series against South Africa due to hamstring injury; Priyank Panchal replaces: BCCI.

World News

➡️ UK reports first Omicron variant death.

➡️ US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin holds telephonic conversation with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and conveyed condolences over death of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 armed forces personnel in helicopter crash near Coonoor.

➡️ Early Evidence Shows Omicron Reduces Vaccine Efficiency, Spreads Faster: WHO.

➡️ South African President Cyril Ramaphosa Tests Positive For COVID-19.

➡️ India’s move to send medicines for Afghan kids draws praise from Taliban.