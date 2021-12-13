In PICs: PM Narendra Modi in Kashi Dham

Insight Bureau: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the first phase of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi.

Prime Minister Modi showered floral petals on a group of workers who have been part of the construction of the mega Kashi Vishwanath Corridor and had lunch with them.

Modi also took a cruise boat from Varanasi’s Khirkiya Ghat to Lalita Ghat to visit Kashi Vishwanath temple.

PM Modi termed the Kashi Vishwanath Dham as the testament to India’s culture and ancient history.

Constructed at a cost of around Rs 339 crore, the 400-meter long and 75-meter wide corridor will connect the Kashi Vishwanath temple with three main ghats of the Ganga.