TNI Evening News Headlines – December 11, 2023

By Sagarika Satapathy
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurated India's largest Sports Science Centre at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.
➡️Puri: Dreaded criminal Santu Barik injured in Police encounter near Girala forest on Puri-Brahmagiri road.
➡️After I-T raids, Odisha Excise Department launches inspection drives at all liquor units under the ownership of Baldev Sahu & Sons. Huge amount of Gold jewellery detected in one of the three lockers linked to liquor trade at Titilagarh Axis bank branch.
➡️3-day Deva Dipawali begins at Puri Srimandir, 1 lakh diyas to be lighted tomorrow.
➡️A Plus 2 girl student set herself ablaze at Bhetanai village in Ganjam district.
➡️Ujjain South MLA Mohan Yadav announced as the new Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh.
➡️MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan submits his resignation to Governor Mangubhai Patel after BJP legislative party meeting.
➡️TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu meets former Telangana CM and BRS leader K Chandrashekhar Rao at Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad.
➡️JNU issues rules for conduct on campus: Rs 20,000 fine for dharnas, Rs 10,000 for raising anti-national slogans.
➡️Rajya Sabha Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar removes extra 30-minute break given for Namaz on Fridays in Rajya Sabha.
➡️WhatsApp introduces pin messages and check connection health features for iOS users.
➡️UNGA set to hold emergency meeting on Gaza tomorrow.
➡️Over 100 Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza war: Israel Defense Forces.
