BJP picks Mohan Yadav as Madhya Pradesh CM

TNI Bureau: In a significant political development, the Bhartiya Janata Party has named Dr Mohan Yadav as the next Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh followed by BJP’s landslide victory in MP with 163 seats.

Mohan Yadav is a member of Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly from the Ujjain Dakshin constituency.

He has won the 2023 elections by more than 13000 votes over Congress candidate Chetan Yadav.

Mohan Yadav was also a Cabinet Minister in Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s Government.

He won the assembly elections from the Ujjain Dakshin constituency in 2013, 2018 and 2023.

While Jagdish Devda and Rajeev Shukla have been appointed as two Deputy Chief Ministers of the State, Narendra Singh Tomar will be the Assembly Speaker.