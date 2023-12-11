BJD MP Sasmit Patra demands inclusion of Ahimsa in Preamble of Indian Constitution

TNI Bureau: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Dr. Sasmit Patra today in Rajya Sabha demanded the inclusion of Ahimsa (non-violence) in the Preamble of the Indian Constitution.

While speaking in the Upper House of the Parliament, Sasmit Patra said, “In May, 2018 Odisha’s Chief Minster Naveen Patnaik during the first meeting of the committee for 150th birth anniversary celebration of Mahatma Gandhi had proposed that the idea of Ahimsa (non-violence) should be included in the Preamble of the Indian Constitution. This would inspire the future generations of not only of India but also people around the world who would be reminded of the profound truth of this principle. He further said that this is the most important aspect of Mahatma Gandhi the doctrine of non-violence because it talks about poverty and social injustice as the greatest violence against humanity.”

“Again in December 2019, Naveen Patnaik reiterated this demand for inclusion of Ahimsa (non-violence) should be included in the Preamble of the Indian Constitution while addressing the second meeting of the national committee for celebration of 150th birth anniversary celebration of Mahatma Gandhi at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. He said Ahimsa is the most powerful message given by India to the world. And that Ahimsa has made our freedom struggle a unique freedom struggle in the entire world while Ahimsa is the only path of peace, development and equality,” he added.

Part further said, “In March 2021, the Odisha Assembly unanimously passed a resolution to include Ahimsa (nonviolence) in the Preamble of the Indian Constitution. The resolution was passed to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi’s visit to the state of Odisha (he had first visited Odisha on March 23, 1921).”

“In this way, the Chief Minister has been repeatedly requesting Ahimsa to be added to Preamble of the Indian Constitution. The Odisha Assembly unanimously, all MLAs of BJP, Congress, BJD and independent everyone came together and said to included Ahimsa in the Preamble of the Indian Constitution. This beyond party, this about the very philosophy of India, this is about very identity of India which is Ahimsa and non-violence. And in this regard, I reiterate, let the government bring about a proposal and an amendment to include Ahimsa in the Preamble of the Indian Constitution,” he requested.