Mother-Daughter Duo fight Chain Snatchers in Bhubaneswar; Injured

TNI Bureau: A woman and her minor daughter, who reside in Metro Satellite City of Hansapal, fought chain snatchers in Bhubaneswar and thwarted the miscreants’ bid to snatch gold ornaments from them. However, they suffered injuries during the scuffle with the robbers.

According to reports, the woman (37) along with her daughter (11) was going on a scooty for some work. When they reached the Vani Vihar Flyover (in front of Saheed Nagar Police station) they were attacked by two bikers at around 12.20 PM who tried to snatch chain from the woman.

When the snatchers failed to get hold of the chain, they pushed the woman’s head towards left side, due to which the duo fell down while the looters, who were on a racing bike, fled from the spot immediately.

Some passersby rescued the woman and informed her husband and police about the incident. Her husband reached the spot and rushed the mother-daughter to Unit 4 UPHC for treatment.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Though both of them were saved as they were wearing helmets, they sustained injuries on different parts of their bodies. While the mother got injury in left shoulder and leg, her daughter got minor scratches in belly and left hand.

However, no police complaint was filed as the woman was unable to stand and file the complaint over the incident.

Meanwhile, the intellectuals of the State Capital said that such crimes during broad daylight and that too near the police station is a matter of grave concern for the safety of the commuters.

The incident is also an evidence of the deteriorated law and order situation in Bhubaneswar, they said and demanded that police should lodge an FIR suo moto immediately and arrest the culprits and take stringent action against them so that such incidents are not repeated.