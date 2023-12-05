TNI Evening News Headlines – December 05, 2023

➡️Odisha Government clears 10 proposals of various departments including construction of a utility corridor at Gopalpur to provide logistics facilities required for existing and upcoming industries in the Gopalpur Industrial Park in Ganjam district.
➡️Congress’ Revanth Reddy to take oath as Telangana Chief Minister.
➡️Odisha Government sanctions Rs 65 crore for improvement of Tusura airstrip in Bolangir.
➡️Odisha Vigilance tops list in detection and registration of DA (Disproportionate Assets) cases in the country (NCRB Data).
➡️Tirtol MLA Bijaya Shankar Das’ marriage application was rejected.
Related Posts
➡️Seven tourists killed in Zojila Pass road accident.
➡️Kenya President William Ruto meets PM Modi. India, Kenya cement defence ties to beef up security in Indian Ocean region. Kenya shows interest in trading in national currency with India.
➡️Cyclone Michaung makes landfall, claims 12 lives. Several parts of Andhra Pradesh witness severe waterlogging due to incessant rainfall.
➡️Terror conspiracy case: NIA raids 8 places in Jammu & Kashmir, seizes incriminating data, digital devices.
➡️Mizoram CM Zoramthanga resigns as party chief after party’s poll debacle.
➡️15th Indian-Russian Business Dialogue to be held on December 19 in Moscow.
Comments are closed.