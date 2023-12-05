Journey of Revanth Reddy – From ABVP to 2nd CM of Telangana

TNI ELECTION DESK, Hyderabad: In a historic turn of events, Anumula Revanth Reddy, the 56-year-old Congress leader, has been formally selected as the Chief Minister of Telangana, marking only the second time in the state’s history. The announcement came after the Congress, under Reddy’s leadership, achieved a massive victory in the recent Assembly polls. The oath ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, according to senior Congress leader KC Venugopal.

Revanth Reddy’s journey to the Chief Minister’s office has been nothing short of remarkable. Beginning his political career with vibrant activism in the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), he transitioned through various political landscapes, facing legal troubles and overcoming political obscurity before emerging as the leader of the Congress party in Telangana.

A fierce critic of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief, K Chandrasekhar Rao, Reddy has often found himself at the center of political attacks from both TRS and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM). His adversaries criticize him for party-switching, notably in the context of the 2015 ‘cash for vote’ case, leading to his arrest. Additionally, allegations of being the “agent of” TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and criticism from AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi due to his ABVP background have been part of his political journey.

Reddy’s political career began in 2006 when he won a Zilla Parishad election as an independent candidate. Subsequently, he secured a seat in the legislative council of undivided Andhra Pradesh in 2007. Joining the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), he became a trusted confidante of party chief Chandrababu Naidu and transitioned to the Legislative Assembly in 2009. His political fortunes continued to rise as Telangana was carved out of Andhra Pradesh in 2014.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

However, Reddy faced a significant setback in 2015 when he was allegedly caught on camera attempting to bribe a nominated MLA for TDP’s favor in a legislative council election. Despite incarceration and subsequent release on bail, he lost the 2018 Assembly poll to the TRS candidate, experiencing a period of political wilderness.

In a strategic move in 2017-18, Reddy severed ties with the TDP and joined the Congress, formalizing the switch in the presence of party leader Rahul Gandhi in Delhi. Despite being a junior member, he assumed the role of PCC president in 2021, leading the party through challenging circumstances and uniting party leaders.

Reddy’s perseverance and leadership came to the forefront after the Karnataka elections in May of this year, as the Congress in Telangana experienced a resurgence. Despite setbacks, he played a pivotal role in ending the 10-year rule of the TRS government, with the Congress leading in 66 seats compared to TRS’s 37 seats.

As Anumula Revanth Reddy prepares to take the oath as the second Chief Minister in the history of Telangana, his journey from ABVP activism to Congress leadership stands as a testament to his resilience and determination in the dynamic world of Indian politics.