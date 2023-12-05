CM Praises Efforts of Team Odisha for Gold Award at IITF-2023

TNI Bhubaneshwar Bureau: In a resounding recognition of excellence, Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik lauded the exceptional efforts of Team Odisha in the Information & Public Relations Department for clinching the prestigious gold award at the recently concluded India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2023.

Minister Shri Pradeep Kumar Amat, Principal Secretary Shri Sanjay Kumar Singh, and Director Sri Saroj Samal, conveyed the triumph to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik during a meeting at Naveen Nivas. The Gold Award was presented to Odisha Mandap in acknowledgment of its outstanding representation at the 14-day international trade carnival held in New Delhi.

The Chief Minister, visibly pleased with the achievement, commended the Information & Public Relations Department for their dedication and creativity. He emphasized the importance of sustained efforts to uphold the state’s image and instructed the department to employ innovative communication strategies for successful outreach programs.

The Odisha Mandap emerged as a focal point of attention at IITF, attracting a staggering 5 lakh visitors over the course of the event. The exhibit showcased the maritime trade glory of Odisha, coupled with a rich display of art, culture, and sculpture. The meticulously curated display garnered positive reviews from the jury, ultimately earning Odisha Mandap the coveted gold award.

The success at IITF not only reflects the state’s cultural richness but also highlights its potential for economic growth and development through effective communication and representation. The Chief Minister’s encouragement serves as a motivator for Team Odisha to further enhance their efforts in promoting the state’s heritage and achievements on national and international platforms.

The gold award at IITF 2023 not only signifies a remarkable achievement for Odisha Mandap but also reinforces the state’s commitment to showcasing its unique cultural identity and economic potential to the world. As Odisha continues to make strides in various fields, this recognition serves as a testament to the collective efforts of the government and its dedicated teams in promoting the state’s prowess on a global stage.