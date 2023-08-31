Bhubaneswar-Utkela (Kalahandi) Flight Service begins

TNI Bureau: Flight service between Bhubaneswar in Khordha district and Utkela in Kalahandi district commenced on Thursday.
Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik flagged off the maiden flight today.
A 9-seater IndiaOne Air flight left for Utkela from the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar at around 10.30 AM.
Flight Timings:
Bhubaneswar to Utkela – Departure Time – 7.15 AM, Arrival Time – 8.25 AM
Utkela to Bhubaneswar– Departure Time – 8.50 AM, Arrival Time – 10 AM
Ticket Price: Rs 1049 per passenger
