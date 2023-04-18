TNI Evening News Headlines – April 18, 2023

➡️ 29 places in Odisha record 40 degrees Celsius & above. Baripada & Jharsuguda hottest at 44.2 degrees Celsius. Bolangir & Boudh record 43.7 deg Celsius.

➡️ Hanuman Jayanti Violence in Sambalpur: VHP, Bajrang Dal call for 12-hour Bargarh Bandh tomorrow.

➡️ Two files of Jagannath Temple Administration section untraceable; Law Department asks all sections to conduct search operation.

➡️ Bodies of 3 persons recovered from a house in Bargarh.

➡️ After presumed dead, Indian woman climber Baljeet Kaur found alive on Mt Annapurna in Nepal.

➡️ Delhi Court sends gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to 7-day NIA custody.

➡️ Maharashtra reports 949 fresh COVID19 cases and 6 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ NHRC issues notice to Uttar Pradesh police over killing of Atiq Ahmad and his brother.