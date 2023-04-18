Heatwave: All Schools in Odisha to remain closed for 2 Days

In view of the prevailing heat wave conditions across the State, all Government, Private schools and Anganwadis centres in Odisha will remain closed for two days on April 19 and 20.

Earlier, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik directed to close all schools and Anganwadis centres in Odisha for five days till April 16.

It is to be noted here that as many as twenty-nine places in Odisha recorded 40 degree Celsius & above.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Baripada in Mayurbhanj district and Jharsuguda were the hottest place in the State with the maximum temperature of 44.2 degrees Celsius today followed by Bolangir & Boudh 43.7 degree Celsius.