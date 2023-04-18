BJD’s Deepali Das Files Nomination for Jharsuguda By-Poll 

TNI Bureau: Deepali Das, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidate for the by-poll to Jharsuguda Assembly constituency, filed her nomination papers today.

Deepali filed her nomination papers in the presence of party general secretary Pranab Prakash Das, party observers Prasanna Acharya, Devi Prasad Mishra and Sarada Prasad Nayak, and several ministers including Niranjan Pujari, Arun Sahu, Tukuni Sahu, Rita Sahu, Pratap Jena, Pratap Deb, Padmanav Behera and Snehangini Chhuria.

Before setting out to file her nomination papers, Deepali took the blessings of Maa Patneswari, Sriganesh and Mahadev. Thousands of BJD activists took part in her huge procession to the SDO office.

Election to the seat was necessitated following the murder of her father and former Health minister Naba Kishore Das on January 29.

BJP’s Tankadhar Tripathy and Congress nominee Tarun Pandey have already filed their papers for Jharsuguda by-polls.