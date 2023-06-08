TNI Afternoon News Headlines – June 08, 2023

By Sree Mishra
New Generation Ballistic Missile Agni Prime was successfully flight tested by DRDO from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha.

➡️ Bahanaga High School building where bodies of train accident victims were kept will be demolished if school managing committee wants, informs Balasore Collector.

➡️ In a tragic incident, two women drowned to death in Kandhamal district.

➡️Southwest Monsoon set in over Kerala today on June 8, 2023; likely to reach Odisha by June 12, 2023.

➡️ Odisha Train Tragedy: Nearly 111 bodies have been identified and handed over to their families, informed Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange.

➡️ New Generation Ballistic Missile Agni Prime was successfully flight tested by DRDO on 7th June at around 7:30 pm from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha.

➡️Following the violence in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur district, the Karnataka Police are on high alert in Belagavi which shares borders.

➡️An armed assailant, in the guise of a lawyer, shot dead criminal Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva.

➡️56-year-old man kills live in partner, chops, boils pieces in pressure cooker.

➡️Steve Smith and Travis Head shine against India on the first day of the World Test Championship 2023 final at the Oval London.

➡️Producer of Karthikeya 2, Abhishek Agarwal, has announced that he will provide free tickets across Telangana for Adipurush.

➡️Sara Ali Khan enjoying success that her latest film release ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ has brought with actor Vicky kaushal.

➡️The Ukrainian government allocated $41 million to provide drinking water to areas affected by the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam.

