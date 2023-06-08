CHSE Odisha +2 Arts Result Announced; Check Details

TNI Bureau: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha has announced the Odisha Board 12th result 2023 for Arts and vocational studies today.

Students can check their results on the official website of CHSE at orissaresults.nic.in.

While 78.88% students have cleared the exam from the Arts stream, 67.48% have passed in vocational studies stream.

While 2,30,545 students appeared for Arts stream, as many as 1, 81, 869 students cleared the Plus 2 Arts examination. Similarly, 3860 students passed in vocational studies.

For Arts stream, Balasore recorded highest 84.97 pass percentage, Nabarangpur recorded the lowest 70.74%.

Division in Plus 2 Arts Stream:

➡️First division: 32,782

➡️Second division: 32,461

➡️Third division: 1,16,179

➡️Pass percentage of Boys: 70.43%

➡️Pass percentage of Girls: 85.66%

Division in Vocational Studies Stream:

➡️First division: 843

➡️Second division: 1751

➡️Third division: 1115

➡️Pass percentage of Boys: 64.23%

➡️Pass percentage of Girls: 71.10%