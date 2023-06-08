Shocking Brutality in Maharashtra: Live-in Partner murders Woman

TNI Bureau: On Wednesday, a mutilated body of a 32-year-old woman was discovered in the remote suburbs of Mumbai, similar to the Shraddha Walkar murder case. Her live-in partner allegedly murdered her and then “cut the body into several parts” and disposed of some of them.

Manoj Sahani (56), the suspect, has been living with Saraswati Vaidya in flat 704 of the Geeta Akash Deep building in Geeta Nagar Phase 7 of the Mira Road area for the last three years.

On Wednesday, residents in the block complained to Nayanagar police station about a terrible smell emanating from the couple’s flat. A squad from the Nayanagar police station arrived on the scene and busted open the door. They discovered the victim’s body, which had been chopped into many pieces, with some missing or disposed of.

Manoj Sahani, the accused, was apprehended while attempting to flee his flat. Sahani, according to police, displayed no remorse. According to accounts, the man hacked his partner’s body with a tree cutter and boiled her body pieces in a pot. He then used a mixer to grind the body parts.

According to police officers, the entrance to their flat does not have a name plate and is registered in the name of Sonam builders. The DCP stated that the situation is being investigated further.