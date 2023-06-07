TNI Afternoon News Headlines – June 07, 2023

➡️Odisha Train Tragedy: Central Bureau of Investigation seizes Mobile Phones of Railway Officials.

➡️ Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ forms over Arabian Sea, likely to intensify into very severe cyclonic storm.

➡️Odisha Train Accident: ECoR cancels 5 more Trains, diverts route of another Train on Wednesday.

➡️Vigilance arrests Sundargarh RWD Engineer Sanjaya Kumar Behera for possessing assets 333% more than known source of Income.

➡️Sambalpur records 41°C at 11.30 AM, hottest Place in Odisha.

➡️Bengal Government accused of diverting funds from scheme for paying Odisha train accident Compensation.

➡️The erstwhile royal town of Kolhapur tensed after protests and a shutdown issue by some Hindu organisations.

➡️Air India flight is all set to send a ferry flight to Russia’s Magadan airport from Mumbai.

➡️India aim to Seal Semis Berth in Women’s Jr Asia Cup with win against Chinese Taipei.

➡️Junior World Cup Shooting: India bags two more Gold Medals at Suhl.

➡️Adipurush’ new trailer shows a spectacular exchange between Ram and Ravan.

➡️Israel launches 1st Tourist Marine Nature Reserve in Mediterranean.

➡️Pakistan to shut markets by 8 P.M. to save Electricity.