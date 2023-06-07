TNI Afternoon News Headlines – June 07, 2023
Odisha Train Accident: ECoR Cancels 5 More Trains.
➡️Odisha Train Tragedy: Central Bureau of Investigation seizes Mobile Phones of Railway Officials.
➡️ Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ forms over Arabian Sea, likely to intensify into very severe cyclonic storm.
➡️Odisha Train Accident: ECoR cancels 5 more Trains, diverts route of another Train on Wednesday.
➡️Vigilance arrests Sundargarh RWD Engineer Sanjaya Kumar Behera for possessing assets 333% more than known source of Income.
➡️Sambalpur records 41°C at 11.30 AM, hottest Place in Odisha.
➡️Bengal Government accused of diverting funds from scheme for paying Odisha train accident Compensation.
➡️The erstwhile royal town of Kolhapur tensed after protests and a shutdown issue by some Hindu organisations.
➡️Air India flight is all set to send a ferry flight to Russia’s Magadan airport from Mumbai.
➡️India aim to Seal Semis Berth in Women’s Jr Asia Cup with win against Chinese Taipei.
➡️Junior World Cup Shooting: India bags two more Gold Medals at Suhl.
➡️Adipurush’ new trailer shows a spectacular exchange between Ram and Ravan.
➡️Israel launches 1st Tourist Marine Nature Reserve in Mediterranean.
➡️Pakistan to shut markets by 8 P.M. to save Electricity.
