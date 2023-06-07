Odisha Train Tragedy: CBI seizes Mobile Phones of Railway Officials

TNI Bureau: In a significant development following the devastating train accident in Odisha which claimed 288 lives, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has seized the mobile phones of several railway officials as part of its ongoing investigation who were on duty.

The central probe agency is likely to examine the call records, WhatsApp calls and social media usage of the staff during its investigation.

The probing agency along with forensic and technical teams visited Bahanaga Bazar railway station in in Balasore today.

According to sources close to the investigation, the CBI aims to analyze the mobile phone data to gain insights into the communication exchanges and activities of the officials leading up to the tragic event. By examining call records, text messages, and other forms of digital communication, the agency hopes to uncover any potential lapses, negligence or misconduct that may have contributed to the accident.

Meanwhile, the railway authorities have expressed their full cooperation with the CBI’s investigation. They have assured the public that they will conduct a parallel internal inquiry to identify any shortcomings within the system and take appropriate action to prevent such incidents in the future.