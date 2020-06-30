TikTok India summoned by Govt to submit Clarifications

TNI Bureau: Popular Chinese App, TikTok which was in the Indian Government’s banned list of 59 Chinese Apps, has been removed from the Apple iOS App Store and Google Play Store.

TikTok India issued a statement, saying they have been invited by the Govt stakeholders to respond and submit clarifications.

“TikTok continues to comply with all data privacy and security requirements under Indian law and has not shared any information of our users in India with any foreign government, including the Chinese Government,” the statement said.